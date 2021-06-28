Murray survives wobble on Wimbledon return
Published
Andy Murray holds his nerve to ensure his Wimbledon singles return ends with a dramatic four-set victory over 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.Full Article
The Dunblane star is back on the big stage at SW19 after four years and he savoured every moment.
Britain's former world number one Andy Murray says practising with Swiss great Roger Federer has helped build his confidence before..