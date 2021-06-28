COVID: Russia records new daily deaths records in Moscow and St Petersburg
Published
Russia has recorded new daily deaths records for coronavirus in Moscow and St Petersburg, surpassing previous records set over the weekend.Full Article
Published
Russia has recorded new daily deaths records for coronavirus in Moscow and St Petersburg, surpassing previous records set over the weekend.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Russia’s Saint Petersburg posted record Covid-19 deaths twice this week as it prepares to host a Euro 2020..
MOSCOW — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with the authorities reporting 669..