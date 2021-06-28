It's bringing record highs to the Pacific Northwest. What is a heat dome and how long will it last?
Record-setting temperatures are popping up in cities like Seattle and Portland, and they're the result of an extremely rare heat dome.
A historic heat wave has already smashed all-time records in the Northwest over the weekend and temperatures are expected to climb..
Record highs are expected with temperatures projected to climb to more than 100 degrees.
Climate 101 is a Mashable series that answers provoking and salient questions about Earth’s warming climate.
