Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral cease-fire in Tigray region
The cease-fire could calm an eight-month war that has caused suffering to hundreds of thousands and destabilized Africa's second most populous country.Full Article
Ethiopia's government on Monday declared an immediate, unilateral ceasefire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of..
Ethiopia's government says it has "positively accepted'' a call for an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region after..