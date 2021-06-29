'It is unacceptable': Christina Aguilera shares message of support for Britney Spears



Christina Aguilera has spoken out in support of Britney Spears over her conservatorship case, saying the control of her life is "unacceptable" and that the star "deserves all of the freedom possible".

