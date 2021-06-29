Jacob Zuma jailed for 15 months for contempt of court
Published
Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma has been jailed for 15 months for contempt of court after he failed to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year.Full Article
Published
Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma has been jailed for 15 months for contempt of court after he failed to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year.Full Article
South Africa's top court has found ex-president Jacob Zuma "guilty of the crime of contempt of court" over his refusal to answer..
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has given the Zondo Commission another three months to complete its three-year-long..
The Constitutional Court will hand down judgment on Tuesday in the State Capture Inquiry's contempt of court case against former..