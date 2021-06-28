A police officer has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of former footballer Dalian Atkinson.Full Article
Police officer jailed for 8 years for manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson
BBC Local News: Suffolk -- He is the first to be convicted of manslaughter as a result of police contact in more than 30 years.
