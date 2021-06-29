UK Athletics and the British Olympic Association have confirmed they are investigating after an athlete claimed he faked a PCR test in order to get back to the UK after an international event.Full Article
GB runner investigated after claiming he faked PCR test to fly home
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Who Wins From The Tokyo Olympics Going Ahead – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Corey Wallace*
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics have cast a shadow over Japan’s..
More coverage
Positive drug test confirmed for Medina Spirit
[NFA] A second post-race drug test for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit confirmed a prohibited substance was present, a lawyer..
Reuters - Politics
W Series 2022 season preview: series returns to champion female racers
Formula 3 racing is almost always close and often explosive
With equal machinery and no barrier to entry other than..
Autocar