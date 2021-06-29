First lady Jill Biden covers Vogue, talks 'magical quality' of White House living
Published
The first lady recently turned 70 years old earlier this month with no intention of slowing down, except for making the White House a beach house.
Published
The first lady recently turned 70 years old earlier this month with no intention of slowing down, except for making the White House a beach house.
Jill Biden is featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine's August issue, where Jonathan Van Meter describes her as a "joy multiplier."