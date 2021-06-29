World number one Barty through as Venus Williams wins on 90th Slam appearance
Published
World number one Ashleigh Barty holds off a spirited Carla Suarez Navarro to reach the Wimbledon second round, while Venus Williams also wins.Full Article
Published
World number one Ashleigh Barty holds off a spirited Carla Suarez Navarro to reach the Wimbledon second round, while Venus Williams also wins.Full Article
World number one Ashleigh Barty holds off a spirited Carla Suarez Navarro to reach the Wimbledon second round, while Venus Williams..