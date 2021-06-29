Euro 2020: Germany's Joachim Löw era ends with loss to England
Published
Germany’s Euro 2020 ended with a defeat in London against England. For Joachim Löw, the end of the tournament also meant the end of his career as head coach.Full Article
Published
Germany’s Euro 2020 ended with a defeat in London against England. For Joachim Löw, the end of the tournament also meant the end of his career as head coach.Full Article
Germany were knocked out of Euro 2020 by England at Wembley as Joachim Löw's reign comes to an end. The man of the match was..