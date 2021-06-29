Serena Williams retires from first-round match at Wimbledon after an injury from an on-court slip
Published
Williams, 39, was seeking an eighth Wimbledon title that would have tied Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors.Full Article
Published
Williams, 39, was seeking an eighth Wimbledon title that would have tied Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors.Full Article
Wimbledon Defends , Court Conditions, After Significant Injuries.
Wimbledon Defends , Court Conditions, After Significant..
Serena Williams retires due to injury, while Roger Federer and Coco Gauff advance.