Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid's dominant regular season lands him Hart Trophy
Published
Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark in his 53rd game and finished with 105 points in 56 games, 21 points ahead of No. 2 scorer Leon Draisaitl.
Published
Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark in his 53rd game and finished with 105 points in 56 games, 21 points ahead of No. 2 scorer Leon Draisaitl.
Edmonton forward Connor McDavid, who authored a 105-point campaign in a shortened season for the high-flying Oilers, won the Hart..
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has won the Hart Trophy for the 2020-21 season.