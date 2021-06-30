Teary-eyed Serena Williams bows out of Wimbledon due to injury
Tennis star Serena Williams limped out of centre court as her bid for the 24th Grand Slam singles title ended in an injury.Full Article
Serena Williams retires due to injury, while Roger Federer and Coco Gauff advance.
The US tennis legend has been forced to retire in the first round of Wimbledon leaving her latest attempt at clutching a..