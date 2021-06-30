A 25% higher COVID mortality rate in Greater Manchester has led to a "jaw-dropping" fall in life-expectancy in the North West of England, according to a new report.Full Article
COVID mortality rate 25% higher in Greater Manchester, report finds
Covid death rate 25% higher in Greater Manchester - report
Life expectancy declined more in the North West in 2020 than in England overall, a report finds.
BBC News
