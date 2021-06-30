'AGT': Heidi Klum bewitched by magical quick change act dubbed 'the best' ever
Published
There's only one Golden Buzzer left on "America's Got Talent." And it belongs to Heidi Klum, who rightfully bestowed the honor to a fashionista.
Published
There's only one Golden Buzzer left on "America's Got Talent." And it belongs to Heidi Klum, who rightfully bestowed the honor to a fashionista.
TV never really left, per se, but 2021 certainly did its part to bring it back. In just the first half of this year, Disney+..