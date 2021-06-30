The High Court in Belfast has dismissed a legal challenge to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement that created an "Irish Sea border".Full Article
Challenge to Northern Ireland Protocol thrown out by Belfast court
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
High Court ruling on NI Protocol will be appealed if legal bid fails, says Baroness Hoey
Belfast Telegraph
Those behind a judicial review into the legality of the Northern Ireland Protocol plan to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court..
-
Judge rejects legal challenges to Northern Ireland Protocol
Belfast Telegraph
-
High Court set to rule on challenge to legality of NI Protocol
Belfast Telegraph