Everton appoint ex-Liverpool boss Benitez as Ancelotti's successor
Published
Everton appoint former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.Full Article
Published
Everton appoint former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.Full Article
Everton have announced that Rafael Benitez is their new manager. The Spaniard signs a three-year contract and replaces Carlo..
Champions League-winner Rafa Benitez was projected to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, but Toffees have ‘pulled the plug’ on..