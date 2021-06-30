The UK has reported another 26,068 COVID cases - the highest since 29 January, when there were 29,079.Full Article
UK records 26,068 new COVID cases - highest since late January
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sub-Saharan Africa: We Need To Act Now – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Sub-Saharan Africa is in the grips of a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to be even more brutal than the two that..
More coverage
Covid cases in Devon and Cornwall keep rising - but not hospitalisations
Torquay Herald Express
It is the highest weekly total since mid-January in terms of the number of new cases, although the number is only a third of what..
Tamworth records highest Covid rate rise week-on-week in England
Tamworth Herald
-
Europe braces for Delta variant
MENAFN.com
-
Infections, deaths continue to soar in Russia
IndiaTimes