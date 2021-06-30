Death Toll Rises to 16 in Florida Condo Collapse
Four more bodies were recovered overnight from the rubble in Surfside, Fla., and as many as 147 people remained missing. Here’s the latest on the collapse.Full Article
The death toll in the tragic and devastating Surfside condominium collapse has risen to 16, authorities announced on Wednesday.
On the 6th day of the search for survivors, the death toll stands at 11, and 150 people are still unaccounted for. CBS2's Jessica..