Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies aged 88
Published
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who served during the Iraq War under George W Bush, has died aged 88.Full Article
Published
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who served during the Iraq War under George W Bush, has died aged 88.Full Article
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld, one of the main architects of the Iraq war, dies at 88
Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time US defence secretary and one-time presidential candidate, has died at the age of 88, his family said..