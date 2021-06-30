Ex-US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Former US defence secretary Donald Rumsfeld, one of the main architects of the Iraq war, dies at 88
Rumsfeld, who served as defence secretary under George W Bush, was the architect of the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time US defence secretary and one-time presidential candidate, has died at the age of 88, his family said..