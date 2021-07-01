Alert level raised after Philippines volcano spews plume of smoke
Authorities in the Philippines have raised the danger level of the Taal volcano after it spurted a huge plume of gases and steam into the air.Full Article
The Philippines has increased the alert level on the Taal Volcano, warning those living in surrounding areas to evacuate due to..
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital belched a plume of steam and ash into the sky in a brief..