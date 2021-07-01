Tour de France drops lawsuit over sign crash
Published
The woman's sign brought down dozens of cyclists during the first stage of the race on Saturday.Full Article
Published
The woman's sign brought down dozens of cyclists during the first stage of the race on Saturday.Full Article
Watch VideoIf you flee the country after causing a massive pile-up during the world's most famous bike race, police will find..
The woman who caused a major crash in the opening stage of the Tour de France when she held a sign in the path of Tony Martin has..