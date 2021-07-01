Queen says we need to 'change the way we do things' during climate visit

The Queen has said "we are going to have to change the way we do things", as she spoke with experts in Scotland about their research into ways to reverse the effects of climate change.Full Article
The Queen has said “we are going to have to change the way we do things”, as she spoke with climate experts in Edinburgh.
