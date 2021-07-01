UK reports another 27,989 COVID cases - highest since late January
Published
The UK has reported another 27,989 coronavirus cases - the highest number since the end of January.Full Article
Published
The UK has reported another 27,989 coronavirus cases - the highest number since the end of January.Full Article
The UK has reported another 26,068 COVID cases - the highest since 29 January, when there were 29,079.
It is the highest weekly total since mid-January in terms of the number of new cases, although the number is only a third of what..