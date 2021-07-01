Trump's longtime financial chief, confidant indicted. Who is Allen Weisselberg?
Published
The longtime lieutenant to the former president faces a legal challenge with potentially grave consequences for Trump's inner circle.
Published
The longtime lieutenant to the former president faces a legal challenge with potentially grave consequences for Trump's inner circle.
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, turned himself in to prosecutors amid a criminal probe into..
The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.