Tax fraud charges: The pressure's on Allen Weisselberg to flip on Donald Trump
Prosecutors are using Weisselberg to catch bigger fish. There aren't many of them. They include Eric, Don Jr. and former President Donald Trump.
The CFO of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, is now facing a daunting indictment of 15 felony counts over a 15-year..
The Trump Organisation and its long-time finance chief have pleaded not guilty to tax charges arising from a two-year investigation..