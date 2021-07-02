All US and NATO troops leave Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base as withdrawal looms
Published
All United States and NATO troops have left Bagram Air Base, according to officials, as they wind up their involvement in Afghanistan.Full Article
Published
All United States and NATO troops have left Bagram Air Base, according to officials, as they wind up their involvement in Afghanistan.Full Article
When U.S. President Biden's decision to end "America's longest war" made headlines in Afghanistan, people in the country were..