Elsa becomes first hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season; Florida in path early next week
Published
Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 season Friday. It's heading toward Florida early next week.
Published
Elsa became the first hurricane of the 2021 season Friday. It's heading toward Florida early next week.
Hurricane Elsa strengthens, puts most of Florida in cone of uncertainty
As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has winds of 60 MPH and is racing to the..