Five-year ban against Brianna McNeal upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport
Published
Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a 5-year ban on US hurdler Brianna McNeal for violating anti-doping rules, barring her from the Tokyo Olympics.
Published
Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a 5-year ban on US hurdler Brianna McNeal for violating anti-doping rules, barring her from the Tokyo Olympics.
World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain was banned for two years for doping on Wednesday in a ruling by the Court of..