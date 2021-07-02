Pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing off Hawaii coast, FAA says
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members after a Boeing 737 cargo plane made an emergency landing off the coast of Honolulu.
A Boeing Co 737-200 cargo airplane with two people on board made an emergency night-time landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast..