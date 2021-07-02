The legal loophole that led to Bill Cosby being released from prison also applies to Ghislaine Maxwell, her lawyers have claimed.Full Article
Ghislaine Maxwell should have charges dropped under 'Bill Cosby rules', her lawyers say
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ghislaine Maxwell in 'similar situation' as Bill Cosby, lawyers say
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers claimed that Bill Cosby's freedom justified dropping sex trafficking charges against her as they were..
Deutsche Welle