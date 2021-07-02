Pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing off Hawaii coast
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two pilots after a Boeing 737 cargo plane made an emergency landing off the coast of Hawaii.
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two pilots after a Boeing 737 cargo plane made an emergency landing off the coast of Hawaii.
Two people were rescued from a 737 cargo plane that went down in the water off Hawaii on Friday (7/2). The pilots reported engine..
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday and both people on board have..