Lightning on brink of repeat after cruising past Canadiens in Game 3 of Stanley Cup final
Published
Tyler Johnson scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final on Friday.Full Article
Published
Tyler Johnson scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final on Friday.Full Article
The Tampa Bay Lightning surged to a 3-0 series lead vs. the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 win Friday night.
The Lightning have a chance to sweep the Canadiens out of the Stanley Cup Final with two wins in Montreal, but the Bolts say they..