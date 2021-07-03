Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti, Dominican Republic
Hurricane Elsa raced toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday, where it threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.Full Article
Long-term track shows storm rolling toward Dominican Republic and Haiti as a hurricane before weakening back to tropical storm