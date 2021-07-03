UN warns of escalating famine in Ethiopia with 1.8m at risk
The UN says the conflict over Tigray in Ethiopia is escalating a humanitarian crisis with 1.8m people at risk of famine
Millions more are at risk of starvation due to the conflict in Tigray, the organisation says.