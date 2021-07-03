Ugandans Face 2 Months’ Imprisonment for Violating COVID Laws
Published
Through July, acts such as praying in open spaces, not wearing masks, hawking, street vending and selling nonfood items will get one arrestedFull Article
Published
Through July, acts such as praying in open spaces, not wearing masks, hawking, street vending and selling nonfood items will get one arrestedFull Article
[VOA] Kampala -- Ugandans may find themselves in jail for two months if they are found breaking public health controls in a new..