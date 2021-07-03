India captain Raj becomes leading run-scorer in women's cricket
Published
India captain Mithali Raj surpasses Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket across the three formats.Full Article
Published
India captain Mithali Raj surpasses Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket across the three formats.Full Article
India captain Mithali Raj became the leading runscorer in all women’s internationals as she guided her side to a thrilling..