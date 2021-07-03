'Bring it on!': Nation reacts as England reach first Euros semi-final in 25 years
Published
Boris Johnson has led the plaudits to the England team, as fans react to England's thumping 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson has led the plaudits to the England team, as fans react to England's thumping 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.Full Article
An artist has created a striking tribute to the UEFA 2020 EUROS. Craig Black, from Scotland, pours paints over footballs to create..
By Prof. Dr. Andrey Viktorovich Manoilo*
*Introduction*
Modern-day information wars and color revolutions in..