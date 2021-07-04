Prince Charles reveals song that gave him 'irresistible urge to get up and dance'

The Prince of Wales has revealed a selection of his favourite tracks, including Givin' Up, Givin' In by The Three Degrees which he says used to give him "an irresistible urge to get up and dance".

