The GOAT Joey Chestnut's most memorable Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests
Published
Chestnut has won 13 titles in 14 years and set the world record last year by eating 75 hot dogs in the contest.
Published
Chestnut has won 13 titles in 14 years and set the world record last year by eating 75 hot dogs in the contest.
The world's top eaters officially weighed in ahead of this weekend's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. CBS2's Natalie..
WRTV speaks with Joey Chestnut ahead of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday.
Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is held every year on July 4th.