Four bodies have been found in a fire-ravaged mountain village in Cyprus during what a government minister has called "the most destructive" blaze in the island's history.Full Article
Four bodies found as 'most destructive fire' in island's history sweeps across Cyprus
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Four found dead after Cyprus forest fire
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Search crews found the bodies of four people outside a fire-swept mountain village in Cyprus on Sunday in what a government..
-
Four dead after Cyprus suffers ‘most destructive’ forest fire
Belfast Telegraph
-
Four found dead after Cyprus forest fire
Belfast Telegraph