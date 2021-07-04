Demolition Experts Preparing to Raze Remainder of Collapsed Florida Condo
Published
Experts fear that Champlain Towers is unstable and could fall on its own in the face of high winds from advancing Tropical Storm ElsaFull Article
Published
Experts fear that Champlain Towers is unstable and could fall on its own in the face of high winds from advancing Tropical Storm ElsaFull Article
Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching..