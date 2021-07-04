The Taliban in Afghanistan have been making big strides in grabbing territory over the past few days and weeks particularly targeting the north – a long way away from their traditional homelands in the south.Full Article
The Taliban are making gains in Afghanistan - and showing off their progress to the world
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Leaving Bagram Airbase: The Day The US Imperium Turned Tail – OpEd
Eurasia Review
From the Bagram Airbase they left, leaving behind a piece of the New York World Trade Centre that collapsed with such graphic..
Apocalypse Afghanistan – Analysis
Eurasia Review