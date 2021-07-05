Afghanistan: Taliban captures territory as NATO withdrawal continues
The Taliban has captured more territory in Afghanistan in recent days from fleeing Afghan forces, as NATO troops continue to pull out of the country.Full Article
Some security forces abandon their posts and flee across the frontier as the Taliban seizes Shir Khan Bandar crossing.