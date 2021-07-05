Julia Roberts shares rare moment with husband Daniel Moder for their 19th anniversary
Published
Julia Roberts is celebrating the Fourth of July and a huge matrimonial milestone. See the rare photo of her and husband Daniel Moder!
Published
Julia Roberts is celebrating the Fourth of July and a huge matrimonial milestone. See the rare photo of her and husband Daniel Moder!
Roberts married the then-cameraman in 2002.
Julia Roberts is celebrating a very big day! On Sunday (July 4), the 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to her Instagram to..