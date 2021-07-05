Hackers who claim to be behind a mass ransomware attack that has affected hundreds of companies have demanded $70m in Bitcoin to restore the data.Full Article
Russian-speaking hackers claim major ransomware attack which has hit hundreds of US firms
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US, Britain Warn Of Russian ‘Brute Force’ Cyber Campaign
By Jeff Seldin
The United States and Britain are sounding another alarm about Russian activity in cyberspace, accusing..
Eurasia Review
A 'Colossal' Ransomware Attack Hits Hundreds Of U.S. Companies, A Security Firm Says
The attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 firms, according to a cybersecurity researcher responding to the incident. A..
NPR