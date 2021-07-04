Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut's record marred by ESPN's tech issues
ESPN's broadcast of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, where Joey Chestnut set a new record, experienced technical difficulties.
CBS2's Kiran Dhillon has more on the event in Coney Island.
Joey Chestnut is a winner once again! The 37-year-old competitive eater took home his 14th win at the 2021 Nathan’s Hot Dog..