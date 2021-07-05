Pope 'in good condition' and 'alert' after intestinal surgery
The Pope is "in good condition, alert and breathing on his own" after undergoing an operation that involved removing half his colon, the Vatican has said.Full Article
Pope Francis underwent surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon
The Vatican said Monday that Pope Francis is "in good condition, alert and breathing on his own," a day after he underwent a..